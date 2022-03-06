Head-To-Head Comparison: CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) & Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID)

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) and Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and Ipsidy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.71% 16.87% Ipsidy N/A N/A N/A

48.4% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Ipsidy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ipsidy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCard and Ipsidy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million 5.64 $9.04 million $1.03 30.35 Ipsidy $2.14 million 44.03 -$11.30 million N/A N/A

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than Ipsidy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CoreCard and Ipsidy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ipsidy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreCard presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.95%. Given CoreCard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than Ipsidy.

Summary

CoreCard beats Ipsidy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Ipsidy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ipsidy, Inc. engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America. The company was founded on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Long Beach, NY.

