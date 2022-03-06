Head to Head Analysis: RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) versus BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 14.30% 23.50% 11.18% BAB 21.18% 16.45% 11.03%

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. RCI Hospitality pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 3.08 $30.34 million $3.43 18.48 BAB $3.07 million 1.99 $650,000.00 $0.09 9.33

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RCI Hospitality and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.53%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than BAB.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats BAB on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

