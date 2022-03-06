Head to Head Analysis: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) & Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Preferred Bank pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Preferred Bank and Chemung Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $218.78 million 5.21 $95.24 million $6.42 11.79 Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.31 $26.42 million $5.64 8.17

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 43.53% 16.98% 1.65% Chemung Financial 28.45% 13.10% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Preferred Bank and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus target price of $90.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Chemung Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

