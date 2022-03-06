Head-To-Head Analysis: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) vs. Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and Subsea 7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 4.63 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.97 Subsea 7 $3.47 billion 0.68 -$1.09 billion ($0.23) -34.57

Expro Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Subsea 7. Subsea 7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Expro Group and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Subsea 7 0 3 5 0 2.63

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Subsea 7 -1.46% -0.96% -0.64%

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

