HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.21.
Shares of HCA opened at $265.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $176.13 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.22.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.
In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.