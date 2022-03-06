HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.11.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $266.15 on Friday. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.38 and its 200-day moving average is $304.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in argenx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.5% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 577,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,347,000 after buying an additional 77,308 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

