HC Wainwright Lowers Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target to $10.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 470.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,437 shares during the last quarter.

About Epizyme (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.