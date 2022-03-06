Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

