Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €49.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($27.42).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.