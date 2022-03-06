Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €80.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €164.50 ($184.83).

ETR SAE opened at €69.00 ($77.53) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €75.70 ($85.06) and a 1 year high of €205.40 ($230.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -59.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €128.10.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

