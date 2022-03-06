Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 175,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24.

On Friday, December 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $45.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

