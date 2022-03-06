Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 175,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24.
- On Friday, December 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $989,541.47.
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $45.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.95.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
