Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

AY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -669.23%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

