Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,430,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVE opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.