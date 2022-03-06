Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC opened at $103.41 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

