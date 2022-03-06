Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after acquiring an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 534,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 331,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

