Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Hits $87.06 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $87.06 million and $243,744.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,862.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.78 or 0.06771939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00265029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.27 or 0.00744339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00069945 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00431293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.53 or 0.00289547 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 471,371,419 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

