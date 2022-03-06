Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 87.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

