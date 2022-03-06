Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 96,267 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,267 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.44 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

