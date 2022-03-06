Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 767,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.42%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

