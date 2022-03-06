Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,010 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,070,000 after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,291,000 after purchasing an additional 724,003 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,095,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.90 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

