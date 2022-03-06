Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $221,000 Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

