Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $206,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 69.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

