Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,765,400 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 1,087,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.4 days.
GNZUF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.18.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.