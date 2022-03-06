Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,765,400 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 1,087,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.4 days.

GNZUF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

