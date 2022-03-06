Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) were up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 332,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 82,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.84.

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

