Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) were up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 332,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 82,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.84.
About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)
