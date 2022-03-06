Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $631.64 million, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

