Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $9.68 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GDYN. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.