Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO James C. Ryan Sells 50,000 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 112,670.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

