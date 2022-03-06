Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO James C. Ryan Sells 50,000 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gray Television stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 112,670.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
