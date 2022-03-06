Grassi Investment Management Sells 6,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Tilray were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.24 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

