Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

