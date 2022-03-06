Gradient Investments LLC Sells 82 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.10 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

