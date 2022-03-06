Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

RYF stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11.

