Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $2,913,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $321,000.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.76. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

