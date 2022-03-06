Gradient Investments LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 476.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 219,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 781,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

