Gradient Investments LLC Buys 212 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in EOG Resources by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,365 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 72,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $6,191,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.23.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.