Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 393 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 134,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 252,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

