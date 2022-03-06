Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 280 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 128.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,388.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trade Desk by 851.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

