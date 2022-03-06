Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 3,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 688,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $734.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

