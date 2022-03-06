Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 716,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,045. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $734.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOSS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.