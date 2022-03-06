Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,022 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 3.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $26,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 642,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,358. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.