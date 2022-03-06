Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) by 1,349.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 525,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $120,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.2% in the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.