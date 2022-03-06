Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $488,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,076,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $84.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54.

