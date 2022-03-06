Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $65.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

YOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 928,539 shares of company stock worth $22,678,691.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

