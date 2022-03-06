Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) by 371.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6,950.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

