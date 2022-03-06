Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,388,000.

SLVRU stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. SilverSPAC Inc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

