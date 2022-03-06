Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,746,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

FFIE stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

