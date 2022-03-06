Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 36,346 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $84,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,638 shares of company stock valued at $432,308. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.87 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.19 million, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.94.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

