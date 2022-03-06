Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 277,890 Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 231,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,636 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Genius Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other Genius Brands International news, insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $486,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

