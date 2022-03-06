Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 198,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

