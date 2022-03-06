GoldenPyrex (GPYX) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $151,444.21 and approximately $23.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.70 or 0.06667464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,576.98 or 0.99927346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.