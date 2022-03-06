GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Barclays cut GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $375.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,197,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

